Local golfer to compete in World Junior Golf Championship

Twin Fall’s Derek Lekkerkerk looking impress on the big stage
By Kole Emplit
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:11 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls’s Derek Lekkerkerk will be heading to the world-famous Torrey Pines in La Jolla California, to compete in the World Junior Golf Championship tournament on July 11th.

Lekkerkerk is fresh off winning the Idaho match play championship at the Jerome country club last week, where he birdied on the 18th hole to secure the victory.

“Those three days, that shot on 18, it’s just the result of all the shots before that,” Lekkerkerk said. “It’s the process that’s rewarding and that it worked out in the end.”

The Colorado State signee looks to now follow up his impressive display by competing with some of the best junior golfers in the country.

He said he’s going to treat the tournament like he belongs with some of the best and the pressure at its highest.

“I love pressure and nerves; I think that’s how I play my best,” Lekkerkerk said. “My best rounds don’t happen unless I put some weight on me, so I treat it as a good thing, the more pressure the better. The better the competition, the better I’m going to play.”

The tournament will kick off on July 11th from the Torrey Pines Golf Course.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incredible true story on the fight against child trafficking
“Sound of Freedom” released in theatres Tuesday
IDFG officers remove yearling moose from Burley to relocate to Jarbidge mountains
Two Yearling Moose removed from Burley area
School funding changes were one of the main bills made into Idaho Law on July 1.
Idaho set to add 248 bills into law on July 1st
City of Twin Falls to host annual Fireworks Show at CSI on July 4
The first supermoon of 2023 hits the skies on July 3.
First supermoon of the year hits the skies next week

Latest News

Burley remembers superfan, “Big Mike”
Burley remembers superfan, “Big Mike”
Buhl takes both games in double-header to extend win streak to 20
Buhl Legion Tribe extend win streak to 20
Burley remembers superfan, “Big Mike”
The Twin Falls Hawks swept a doubleheader against the Twin Falls Cowboys Red Wednesday
Hawks win both against Cowboys Red