Local golfer to compete in World Junior Golf Championship

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls’s Derek Lekkerkerk will be heading to the world-famous Torrey Pines in La Jolla California, to compete in the World Junior Golf Championship tournament on July 11th.

Lekkerkerk is fresh off winning the Idaho match play championship at the Jerome country club last week, where he birdied on the 18th hole to secure the victory.

“Those three days, that shot on 18, it’s just the result of all the shots before that,” Lekkerkerk said. “It’s the process that’s rewarding and that it worked out in the end.”

The Colorado State signee looks to now follow up his impressive display by competing with some of the best junior golfers in the country.

He said he’s going to treat the tournament like he belongs with some of the best and the pressure at its highest.

“I love pressure and nerves; I think that’s how I play my best,” Lekkerkerk said. “My best rounds don’t happen unless I put some weight on me, so I treat it as a good thing, the more pressure the better. The better the competition, the better I’m going to play.”

The tournament will kick off on July 11th from the Torrey Pines Golf Course.

