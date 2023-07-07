Southern Idaho Tourism has been booming since the COVID-19 pandemic

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Summer tourism is in full swing and since the pandemic, Southern Idaho has seen a big boom in the number of people visiting the Gem State.

Executive Director of Southern Idaho Tourism Sarah Rohrbach told KMVT in 2020 they collected over one million dollars in hotel tax collections. In both 2021 and 2022, they saw that amount surpassed as well.

She says they do expect to surpass that amount again in 2023 with people still flocking to the area.

However, she added to start the spring and summer travel season they did see a bit of a downward trend.

“In May we were actually down 16% but we mostly credit that to the kind of, poorer weather that we had this year, a little bit longer spring this year,” said Rohrbach. “So, we’re really excited to see June and July lodging collections, we believe that those will stay on trend and push us to over one million dollars.”

She added that the inflation we’ve seen over the past year may have impacted tourism in May as well, as 39% of Idaho visitors have an income of 50 thousand dollars or less.

