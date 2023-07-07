Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team assisting in recovery efforts in Nevada

NEVADA, (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office dive team is assisting in a recovery at the South Fork Reservoir in Elko County, Nevada.

According to the Elko County Sheriff’s Office, on July 6 at 5:17 p.m., a 40 year old male was jet skiing at the South Fork Reservoir when he began swimming without his life vest and was unable to get back to his jet ski.

Witnesses began trying to locate him, but were unable to.

Law enforcement officials from Nevada State Parks, Nevada Department of Wildlife, and the Elko County Sheriff’s Office used boats to try to rescue him until 8:00 p.m. when efforts to locate him paused for the night.

This morning, at 8:00 a.m. the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office dive team and the Elko County Sheriff’s Office have resumed the search for the subject.

People are asked to stay away until the recovery is complete.

