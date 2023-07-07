Twin Falls Pest Abatement captures Bluegill from Dierkes Lake to help fight Mosquito population

The overall goal of this program is very simple; reduce the risk of the West Nile Virus breaking out in Twin Falls County.
By Joey Martin
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:00 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — “We’re targeting with these fish the known sites for West Nile,” said Ursenbach.

Since 2011, the Twin Falls County Pest Abatement District has captured Bluegill from the west-end boat dock down at Dierkes Lake.

These fish are then transported to local ponds and waterways that are at a high risk of a mosquito population outbreak.

“Being a natural predator, they (Bluegill) do a great job! I mean, we’re working with millions of years of evolution,” said Aaron Ursenbach – Manager of the T.F. Pest Abatement District.

Once introduced into their new homes, the Bluegill will consume the mosquitos and their larva before they have the chance to hatch. Serving as a natural alternative to chemicals and pesticides.

“Now, if we use a chemical eventually, we build up a resistance to that chemical – if that’s all we use. So, we want to make sure we use all of our tools in our toolbox so that we don’t have a population that we can’t control,” said Ursenbach.

Now, the overall goal of this program is very simple; reduce the risk of the West Nile Virus breaking out in Twin Falls County.

“We are expecting it (West Nile) to show up at some point,” said Ursenbach. “We’ve had a very unusual year; it’s been very wet, which allows a lot of breeding sites for mosquitos, and the temperatures are going to be hitting those 100 degrees’ next week.”

The Bluegill harvest wasn’t the only exciting thing happening down at Dierkes.

A few local lucky kids got the chance to put on their environmental biologist hats and help the district keep track of their catch.

8-year-old Blakely was excited to share what she had learned.

“Bluegills have a like a little spot… a little blue spot on their gill,” said Blakely.

“The kids are actually doing the scientific research for us on the population density of Dierkes Lake,” said Ursenbach.

That data will then be shared with Idaho Fish and Game, who is also a partner in the bluegill-mosquito program, along with the city of Twin Falls.

The data collected will better help all agencies monitor fish and invasive species populations. As well as the ongoing battle with mosquitos.

