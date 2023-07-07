Wake in the Snake returns Saturday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Wake in the Snake wakeboard competition in Burley returns Saturday for its 25th anniversary.

The fan-favorite event features some of the best competitors, and anyone who registers can participate. The wakeboarding happens right by the Burley Marina on the Snake River.

Some fresh faces are excited to compete for the first time.

“I’m super excited, I didn’t compete last year, so I’m super excited to come this year,” Payton Lucas said. “I’m looking forward to seeing my friends and meeting new people and just having a fun time.”

Burley has a beautiful location for the event, and veteran riders enjoy all the aspects of the Snake River.

“I have been to wakeboard competitions all over the nation, and this is one of the best venues I’ve ever seen,” Andrew Wallace said.

It is $100 to register on-site Saturday.

The event kicks off Saturday at 9 a.m. There will be food vendors, activities, games on the grass, and of course, plenty of wakeboarding.

