Wake in the Snake returns Saturday

This year’s edition is the 25th annual competition
Wakeboarding event returns for 25th anniversary
Wakeboarding event returns for 25th anniversary(KMVT)
By Kole Emplit
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:32 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Wake in the Snake wakeboard competition in Burley returns Saturday for its 25th anniversary.

The fan-favorite event features some of the best competitors, and anyone who registers can participate. The wakeboarding happens right by the Burley Marina on the Snake River.

Some fresh faces are excited to compete for the first time.

“I’m super excited, I didn’t compete last year, so I’m super excited to come this year,” Payton Lucas said. “I’m looking forward to seeing my friends and meeting new people and just having a fun time.”

Burley has a beautiful location for the event, and veteran riders enjoy all the aspects of the Snake River.

“I have been to wakeboard competitions all over the nation, and this is one of the best venues I’ve ever seen,” Andrew Wallace said.

It is $100 to register on-site Saturday.

The event kicks off Saturday at 9 a.m. There will be food vendors, activities, games on the grass, and of course, plenty of wakeboarding.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incredible true story on the fight against child trafficking
“Sound of Freedom” released in theatres Tuesday
IDFG officers remove yearling moose from Burley to relocate to Jarbidge mountains
Two Yearling Moose removed from Burley area
School funding changes were one of the main bills made into Idaho Law on July 1.
Idaho set to add 248 bills into law on July 1st
Bellevue man charged with aggravated DUI after sending family of five to the hospital
Bellevue man charged with aggravated DUI after sending family of five to the hospital
City of Twin Falls to host annual Fireworks Show at CSI on July 4

Latest News

Burley remembers superfan, “Big Mike”
Burley remembers superfan, “Big Mike”
Burley remembers superfan, “Big Mike”
Buhl takes both games in double-header to extend win streak to 20
Buhl Legion Tribe extend win streak to 20
Twin Fall's Derek Lekkerkerk to compete in World Junior Golf Championship tournament.
Local golfer to compete in World Junior Golf Championship