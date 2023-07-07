‘We’ve just been living the good life’: 3-year-old beats brain cancer

A 3-year-old boy in Texas is back home after beating brain cancer. (Source: KCBD)
By Patricia Perry and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 12:40 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
O’DONNELL, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) – A 3-year-old boy in Texas is back home after beating brain cancer.

In October of last year, Kal Luke Mires had a seizure. Doctors found a brain tumor, and he went through a 20-hour brain surgery and months of chemo treatment.

Kal Luke was in and out of the hospital for seven months. His parents, Toby and Katy Mires, said they’re happy to see their son feeling well again.

“It was seven months I want to forget, but we saved his life and that’s what matters,” his mom said.

Now, Kal Luke has rung the cancer-free bell.

“He is completely free of anything, and he is in remission,” his mom said. “We’ve just been living the good life.”

Thanks to doctors and everyone who helped the family, residents of O’Donnell saw Kal Luke at a rodeo Thursday, Friday and Saturday night, doing what he loves – being a little cowboy.

“Good day for all of us to be back and be in front of the whole town, and have a healthy boy here with us,” Toby Mires said.

Copyright 2023 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

