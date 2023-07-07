Woman says HOA may take her home if she doesn’t pay more than $4,700

A woman in North Carolina says her homeowners association is threatening to take her house if she doesn’t pay thousands of dollars. (Source: WSOC)
By Jason Stoogenke, WSOC
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:59 PM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSOC) - A North Carolina woman says her homeowners association is threatening to take her home.

Charlie Cromartie lives in a neighborhood in northeast Charlotte. She admitted to owing some HOA dues in January. Cromartie said it was $132 but suddenly the amount has grown to more than $4,700.

According to Cromartie, the HOA fined her for weeds and she has racked up $100 per day in late fees.

“I just don’t think it’s fair, and it’s not right,” Cromartie said. “This is insane. These excessive fees are insane to me.”

Cromartie said she refused to pay and has been going back and forth with her homeowners association for months. But the HOA has put a lien on her property.

The North Carolina resident said she now has to pay by July 26, or the HOA may foreclose on her house.

“I’m going to keep fighting. I’m going to keep doing whatever I can,” she said.

The HOA’s management team said it won’t discuss Cromartie’s account for privacy reasons.

Currently, state law reportedly allows HOAs to put a lien on someone’s property for any amount of money that is 30 days past due. After 90 days, the HOA can start foreclosure proceedings.

Copyright 2023 WSOC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incredible true story on the fight against child trafficking
“Sound of Freedom” released in theatres Tuesday
IDFG officers remove yearling moose from Burley to relocate to Jarbidge mountains
Two Yearling Moose removed from Burley area
School funding changes were one of the main bills made into Idaho Law on July 1.
Idaho set to add 248 bills into law on July 1st
Bellevue man charged with aggravated DUI after sending family of five to the hospital
Bellevue man charged with aggravated DUI after sending family of five to the hospital
City of Twin Falls to host annual Fireworks Show at CSI on July 4

Latest News

Technicians work to destroy the United States' chemical weapons stockpile at the U.S. Army...
US destroys last of its declared chemical weapons, closing a deadly chapter dating to World War I
This combination of images provided by the Fort Worth, Texas, Police Department shows...
2 men arrested in shooting that killed 3 people and injured 8 in Texas
A camera recorded the moment a grain elevator in Shelby, Nebraska was struck by lightning.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lightning hits grain elevator; 8 people sent to hospital
LNL: Missing Man Found 8 Years Later
Journalist digs into bizarre case of missing Houston man, Rudy Farias, who was never missing