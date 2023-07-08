Declo Days began on Friday, continues this weekend

DECLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The town of Declo will see its population double to triple in size this weekend as the small community is set to kick off its annual Declo Days celebration on Main Street Friday night at 7:00 p.m. And most of the town will be in on the celebration.

It was not always this way however, because before 1981, the year Declo Days was started, each organization in town ranging from school groups to religious groups to Lion’s clubs would host their own celebrations until one day when the leaders of these groups decided it was time for a change.

“They formed a committee based off of those organizations and they came up with a big celebration that everybody could get together,” Declo Days Chairperson Kim Gailey said.

“It really creates a lot of unity, a lot of hometown pride. So, it’s super important in small communities.”

This sense of hometown pride is something that has carried the Declo Days celebration through the last 42 years, and it looks like there are no signs of stopping any time soon.

With no shortage of both traditional and non-traditional events, such as a cornhole tournament or a hypnotist, there is something for people of all ages. Others, however, may be in town for a different reason.

“Most of the classes that have class reunions plan them around Declo Days, so you’ll see a lot of the 10, 20, 30 years, but sometimes those older classes get together every year,” Gailey said.

A sign saying “Welcome to Declo” will greet every visitor who passes through the town this weekend and just down the road is an exciting small-town get-together worthy of a stop due to its great history and a true sense of unity among community members.

