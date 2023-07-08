Former Declo wrestler wins title at Pan Am U20 Championships

SANTIAGO, Chile (KMVT/KSVT) — A former Declo wrestler won an international tournament Thursday.

Derek Matthews, a four-time Idaho state champion and current Northern Colorado Bear, grabbed gold in the 77 kilogram (about 170 pounds) division at the U20 Pan American Greco-Roman Championships.

Derek Matthews claimed a U20 Pan Am Championship gold medal yesterday in Santiago, Chile, with Coach Nickerson in his corner!



Matthews will represent the United States again next month at the U20 World Championships in Warsaw, Poland! #BearDown 🐻🇺🇸🥇



📸 @Richard_Immel pic.twitter.com/icCSEV5O2O — UNC Bears Wrestling (@UNCBearsWrestle) July 7, 2023

Matthews won all three matches during the tournament. He won the championship match by technical fall, (8-0) over Darfel Parada of Venezuela.

Matthews will represent the United States of America next month at the U20 World Championships in Warsaw, Poland. The event starts August 14.

Derek was one of eight Team USA representatives to win Gold in Chile.

