Former Declo wrestler wins title at Pan Am U20 Championships

Derek Matthews won all three matches in Chile
Derek Matthews won all three matches in Chile
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:36 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SANTIAGO, Chile (KMVT/KSVT) — A former Declo wrestler won an international tournament Thursday.

Derek Matthews, a four-time Idaho state champion and current Northern Colorado Bear, grabbed gold in the 77 kilogram (about 170 pounds) division at the U20 Pan American Greco-Roman Championships.

Matthews won all three matches during the tournament. He won the championship match by technical fall, (8-0) over Darfel Parada of Venezuela.

Matthews will represent the United States of America next month at the U20 World Championships in Warsaw, Poland. The event starts August 14.

Derek was one of eight Team USA representatives to win Gold in Chile.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

