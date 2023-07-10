Buhl man dies in single vehicle crash in Twin Falls County

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle fatality collision that occurred at a little before 10 p.m. Sunday evening.

The collision occurred at US Highway 30 and East 4100 North, in Twin Falls County.

A 52-year-old man of Buhl was driving a 1999 Dodge Ram 3500 westbound on US Highway 30. He drove off the right shoulder, over-corrected, drove off the left shoulder and the vehicle rolled.

The vehicle came to rest approximately 20 feet off the roadway.

The male was deceased on scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.

The roadway was blocked for approximately three and a half hours.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.