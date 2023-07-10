Buhl man dies in single vehicle crash in Twin Falls County

The collision occurred at US Highway 30 and East 4100 North, in Twin Falls County.
WBRC stock graphic
WBRC stock graphic(WBRC)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:11 AM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle fatality collision that occurred at a little before 10 p.m. Sunday evening.

A 52-year-old man of Buhl was driving a 1999 Dodge Ram 3500 westbound on US Highway 30. He drove off the right shoulder, over-corrected, drove off the left shoulder and the vehicle rolled.

The vehicle came to rest approximately 20 feet off the roadway. 

The male was deceased on scene.  He was not wearing a seat belt.

The roadway was blocked for approximately three and a half hours.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

