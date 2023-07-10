Empowering Parents Advisory Committee meets in Twin Falls to discuss the grant program

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Empowering Parents grant will be available to Idaho families moving forward, and with that includes meetings across the state to discuss and review the program.

The Empowering Parents grant first came about in the fall of 2020 and was funded by federal COVID dollars, but this past legislative session, it was requested as part of Governor Little’s education budget for the state so the grants could continue.

“This last legislative session, 30 million dollars, the governor requested, and the legislature approved a 30-million-dollar amount of money that will be ongoing for parents to access,” said Debbie Critchfield, the superintendent of public instruction.

Now, a 7 member panel of people from across the state meet to discuss the program, and what can be done to improve it.

“It’s an opportunity for us to hear from parents who have accessed the program around the state, to hear what is working, what can be improved, and really, ultimately, it’s about how to serve parents and supplement the educational needs of their child,” said Critchfield.

At Monday’s meeting, a few issues were brought up, such as making it easier for local vendors to be on the online platform, as in rural areas, it is still difficult for parents to find available vendors that fit the needs of parents and students.

“So, I’m limited to spend funds to what is available to me in the marketplace, but where I live in a community that is so rural, all that’s available to me is taekwondo classes and internet services,” said Cortney Abenroth, a committee member.

As far as ineligible purchases, they say only 1% of purchases were not on the list of approved educational expenses, and officials are working to fix those problems.

They do acknowledge that they are in a bit of a learning curve right now and expect the program to only get better for parents and students all across the state.

“Government is the people, and this is how we hear what’s important and even though these panel members aren’t elected, they are appointed and represent the areas that they come from, represent parents, and this is how we know how to do our business, know how to put the program together,” said Critchfield.

Applications for the next round of grant awards isn’t open yet. More information can be found at this link.

