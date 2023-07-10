Idaho State Police investigate fatality rollover crash in Twin Falls on Saturday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle fatality crash that occurred Saturday evening at 455 Grandview Drive, in Twin Falls County.

According to a press release issued by ISP, a 37-year-old man of Twin Falls was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu southbound on Grandview Drive.

He drove off the right shoulder, overcorrected, drove off the left shoulder and the vehicle rolled. The Malibu came to rest in a field. The male was deceased on scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The identity of the driver has not yet been released pending notification of the family.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

