Jackson, Christine Sue Hughes

WENDELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Christine Sue Hughes Jackson, 70, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at Ashley Manor in Jerome after a courages battle with Lewey Body Dementia.

Chris was born on November 15, 1952 in Twin Falls to Preston and Bubbles Hughes of Buhl. She joined two brothers – Jim Hughes and Bob Hughes in the family.

Chris and her family moved to Wendell in 1963 when Preston went to work for Montana Express.

Chris graduated from Wendell High School in 1971 and married her long-time friend – James Jackson.

They have two sons – Jim Jackson and Alan Jackson. We moved to Blackfoot in 1975 when I took a job with the City of Blackfoot. After the kids started school, Chris worked at the Morning News for many years. Alan also worked at the Morning News with his mother as a photographer while going to high school.

We have many fond memories of living in Blackfoot. Chris was a faithful member of the Lutheran Church where we taught Sunday School and the Youth Group. Now we are members of the Emanual Lutheran Church in Twin Falls.

In 1998 we moved to Rupert where Chris worked for the Renaissance Art Center for 15 years while they restored the Wilson Theater. It was challenging and exciting working with Earl Corless and Kris An Hardcastle researching the history of the theater and watching the theater come to life.

After the theater was completed, we moved to Wendell so Chris could take care of her aging parents.

Chris is survived by her husband of 51 years – James Jackson of Wendell; sons – Jim (Kim) Jackson and their children – Carter and Kate of Ammon, Idaho and Alan (Sarah) Jackson and their daughter – Ella Jackson of Chubbuck; and her brother – Jim Hughes of Wendell.

Chris was preceded in death by her parents – Preston and Bubbles Hughes; and her brother – Bob Hughes.

Special thank you to Joan Moonen of Jerome and Chris’ life time friends – Karen Hulm, Kathy Neville and Linda Flaherty of Montana and the staff of Ashley Manor of Jerome and Enhabit Health and Hospice for all the help.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society.

A graveside celebration of life will be held on Friday, July 14, 2023 at 2:00 pm at the Wendell Cemetery in Wendell.

Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.