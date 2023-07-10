McCall Police looking for man who shoved two boys off Mile High Marina dock into water

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:30 AM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

McCall, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — According to a report from CBS 2 in Boise, McCall Police are needing help in identifying this man seen in the video, who approached two young boys on the Mile High Marina dock and pushed them both hard into the water.

KBOI says that according to witnesses, the man is around 50-60 years old with gray hair and was wearing a white shirt and gray shorts.

He can be seen in this video walking through the marina area and shortly after, pushing the two children into the water.

McCall police are asking anyone who might recognize this man to call the department at 208-634-7144.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls County Sheriff's Dive Team
Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team assisting in recovery efforts in Nevada
Bellevue man charged with aggravated DUI after sending family of five to the hospital
Bellevue man charged with aggravated DUI after sending family of five to the hospital
Burley remembers superfan, “Big Mike”
Burley remembers superfan, “Big Mike”
Incredible true story on the fight against child trafficking
“Sound of Freedom” released in theatres Tuesday
Shoshone Falls After Dark is gearing up for its second set of events this year from July 5-9...
Shoshone Falls After Dark returns for round two

Latest News

Generic graphic.
Idaho State Police investigate fatality rollover crash in Twin Falls on Saturday
WBRC stock graphic
Buhl man dies in single vehicle crash in Twin Falls County
Art ranged from paintings to wood carvings and glass sculptures.
Shoshone Arts in the Park celebrated this past weekend
Declo Days began all the way back in 1981.
Declo Days began on Friday, continues this weekend