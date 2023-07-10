McCall Police looking for man who shoved two boys off Mile High Marina dock into water

McCall, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — According to a report from CBS 2 in Boise, McCall Police are needing help in identifying this man seen in the video, who approached two young boys on the Mile High Marina dock and pushed them both hard into the water.

KBOI says that according to witnesses, the man is around 50-60 years old with gray hair and was wearing a white shirt and gray shorts.

He can be seen in this video walking through the marina area and shortly after, pushing the two children into the water.

McCall police are asking anyone who might recognize this man to call the department at 208-634-7144.

