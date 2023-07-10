Northern Idaho child dies after playing in hot car

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:41 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RATHDRUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A toddler has died after playing inside a hot car in northern Idaho.

The incident happened outside a residence in Rathdrum Sunday evening. Rathdrum Police responded to the scene about 5:20 p.m. and attempted emergency lifesaving measures on the two-year-old boy.

Idaho State Police detectives are investigating the death and believe the child was playing when found by family members inside the car.

The outside temperature at the time was 92 degrees.

The Kootenai County Coroner’s office took custody of the toddler and will release more details when available.

