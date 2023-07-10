Resident capped elk zone tags go on sale in Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Attention hunters, most resident capped elk zone tags went on sale Monday.

All capped elk zones, other than the Sawtooth Elk Zone went on sale.

The tags are first come, first served all Idaho residents with a valid 2023 hunting license who did not apply for a controlled elk hunt can buy a capped elk zone tag immediately.

You can buy tickets at all Idaho Fish and Game License Vendors, Fish and Game Regional Offices, or Click Here.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.