Resident capped elk zone tags go on sale in Idaho

All capped elk zones, other than the Sawtooth Elk Zone went on sale.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:54 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Attention hunters, most resident capped elk zone tags went on sale Monday.

The tags are first come, first served all Idaho residents with a valid 2023 hunting license who did not apply for a controlled elk hunt can buy a capped elk zone tag immediately.

You can buy tickets at all Idaho Fish and Game License Vendors, Fish and Game Regional Offices, or Click Here.

