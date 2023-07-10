Shoshone Arts in the Park celebrated this past weekend

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The 35th year of Shoshone Arts in the Park took place this past weekend.

The art being displayed on the courthouse lawn ranged from paintings and quilts all the way to glass sculptures and wood carvings.

Plenty of food and beverages were available for those browsing many of the 50-plus stands and live music was being played on site as well.

One artist who has been selling things since she was in fifth grade talked about the reason why she does what she does.

“I just want to paint, that’s all there is to it. I love to paint. I live to paint. I wake up in the morning and know exactly what I want to do and it sure takes away the stresses and the worries of the world. It’s a fabulous distraction,” artist Simon “Si” Tate said.

“Si” even paints at her tiny desk that is set up outside of her booth and said she charges based on how good she feels the quality of each painting is.

