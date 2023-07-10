Wake in the Snake celebrates 25th anniversary

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Rivers Edge Golf Club in Burley has been busy the past few weekends with far more than just golf, Between the Burley Regatta a few weeks ago to today’s event, the Idaho Watersports Wake in the Snake wakeboarding competition.

The courses waterfront has become quite the hotspot for boating and other water sports events.

Riders and attendees created lines of tents near the water’s edge looking to get a glimpse of the 50-plus riders that came through ranging from grown men and women all the way down to grade school children.

The event, which is in its twenty-fifth year is a credit to the host city and the wakeboarding community.

“We’ve been really fortunate that the city of Burley allows us to host the event here and people like to come here just because Burley’s such a great place to boat,” said Event Manager Carol Warr.

Burley, along with Idaho Watersports has hosted Wake in the Snake since its inception, and with the event continuing to be such a success the future looks bright.

Not to mention the benefits to the economy of the city, as many of the competitors come from out of town. Many of whom have been here all week due to the Fourth and have stayed at the surrounding campgrounds or hotels and eaten at local hotels and bars.

With so many wakeboarders traveling both from in and out of state, this event provides a perfect location to meet people who also have a passion for wakeboarding.

“One of the best things about these events is we really do want Idaho and Utah residents coming here and enjoying this event, and seeing that this is an amazing sport,” said Troy Gafford, one of the competitors from Meridian.

“Wakeboarding is an amazing community and I make new friends at this event every year”

Competitors were judged by a panel based on the tricks they do while being pulled by the boat. You are allowed to fall in the water one time, but if you do so a second time, your run is over.

A decent amount of the competitors unfortunately took a tumble, but regardless the event was still a fun time for everyone in attendance competitor or not.

