Woman falls into 7-foot hole while walking to her mailbox, officials say

It is not known how the woman ended up in the hole.
It is not known how the woman ended up in the hole.(Arizona's Family)
By Tianna Morimoto and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 2:04 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) – A woman in Arizona was hospitalized after falling into a hole while walking to her mailbox.

First responders in Prescott Valley said they received a call for a woman who had fallen into a 7-foot-deep hole while walking to her mailbox near Coyote Springs Road and Mummy View Drive.

Crews arrived and performed a technical rope rescue to pull her out of the hole.

She was then taken to the hospital for treatment. The extent of her injuries was not disclosed.

Copyright 2023 KPHO/KTVK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls County Sheriff's Dive Team
Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team assisting in recovery efforts in Nevada
Bellevue man charged with aggravated DUI after sending family of five to the hospital
Bellevue man charged with aggravated DUI after sending family of five to the hospital
Burley remembers superfan, “Big Mike”
Burley remembers superfan, “Big Mike”
Incredible true story on the fight against child trafficking
“Sound of Freedom” released in theatres Tuesday
Shoshone Falls After Dark is gearing up for its second set of events this year from July 5-9...
Shoshone Falls After Dark returns for round two

Latest News

Cole Allen died by suicide in October 2021 – his parents are using their grief to battle the...
Listening to America: Suicide
Listening to America: Suicide
Mementos and candles are seen at a memorial for Dymir Stanton, 29, a victim of a fatal shooting...
Philadelphia shooter fired through 1st victim’s door, claimed to be law enforcement, police say
This photo provided by law enforcement shows Eric Abril.
Northern California homicide suspect who fled a hospital is captured
Acting Commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Eric Smith speaks during a relinquishment of...
Republican’s hold on nominations leaves Marines without confirmed leader for 1st time in 100 years