Idaho Fish and Game is looking for public comment on 2023/24 Sage-grouse season

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Hunters of Sage-grouse, Idaho Fish and Game wants to hear from you.

Idaho Fish and Game is looking for public comment on proposed Sage-grouse hunting seasons and tag proposals for the 2023-24 season.

Tag quotes have been increased in seven of the twelve zones. The sage-grouse tag system is designed to limit harvest to no more than a maximum of ten percent of the estimated fall population.

Idaho Fish and Game asks that you leave comments of concern or support in the general comments section on their website. Click Here for that link.

The public comment period closes on July 19th.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.