Local Veterans clean headstones to honor those of the past

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Brave men and women who have fallen in battle, along with many others who served this country, will not be forgotten.

The American Legion Post No. 7 in Twin Falls will specially make sure of that.

The veteran’s organization met at the Twin Falls cemetery Monday to clean the headstones on veterans’ graves as a sign of respect.

“They’ve been here a long time and they no longer have family living or in the area that could periodically come out and spruce up their headstones,” American Legion Post 7 Commander Mark Marvin said.

Marvin and the Post then decided they would take up the responsibility and did it for the first time.

The group cleaned veterans’ headstones from the Civil, Indian, and Vietnam wars.

The veterans take immense pride in the organization as it gives back to those before them.

“My father was in the service, my brother was in the service, and I was in the army for 32 years,” Post member Vickie Thomas said. “Belonging to this organization, it actually takes care of the forgotten soldiers.”

While some headstones are in remembrance of those who may be forgotten, some fallen soldiers hold deep meaning to the community.

“A man named Craig T Bracken who was the first Twin Falls police officer killed in the line of duty, was also a World War 1 veteran, so I just wanted to clean his first,” Marvin said.

The group cleaned over 50 headstones and plans to do more in the future, making sure their memories live on forever.

