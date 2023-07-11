The Snake River Bros are gearing up for their 18th Rally in the Valley fundraiser
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 12:06 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Snake River Bros are holding their 18th Rally in the Valley event to raise money for kids and families in need. The event has activities on Friday and Saturday.
Tickets can be purchased on the Snake River Bros website. To watch the full interview click the video about the article.
Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.