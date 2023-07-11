The Twin Falls Public Library holds genealogy workshops the first Tuesday of each month

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Public Library is holding its monthly genealogy workshop tonight and its focus is finding female ancestors.

Reference librarian Jessica Tueller told KMVT they invite anyone in the community to these monthly workshops from beginner to experienced researchers.

The goal of the workshop is to gain new skills or tools people can use while researching their family tree. This month they have tips and tricks on locating female ancestors.

She says in female history women are often listed under their husbands’ last name and their maiden name may not be known.

“Sometimes they are listed as Mrs. So-and-so, so you don’t even know what their given name is,” said Tueller. “So, we’re going to talk about tips and strategies to try and find out what their given names and maiden names are so you find out where they belong in your family tree and who their parents and their family are as well.”

The genealogy workshops run from 6:30 to 7:30 at night and are held on the first Tuesday of the month.

