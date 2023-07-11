Twin Falls Titans win second consecutive state championship

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Titans are champions once again.

After winning the 11U state championship, the 12U Twin Titans baseball team won the Idaho Cal Ripken League state championship over the weekend.

The Titans outscored their opponents 81-5 during their 6-0 run at the tournament played at the Oregon Trail Youth Complex in Twin Falls.

Twin Falls will not play in the Northwest Regional tournament because they have already received an automatic bid to the Cal Ripken League World Series, as KMVT reported back in June, starting August 2 in Branson, Missouri.

