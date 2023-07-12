Behind the Business: Pet Wants

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — “People love their pets; they love their cats… they love their dogs, and they want better for them.”

A few years back Mike and Valerie Steinmetz’s dog Stella started experiencing issues like newly formed allergies and a lack of interest in her food.

And after trying multiple options, including homemade, the Steinmetz’s found the Pet Wants brand.

And it was clear, a better quality of food meant a better quality of life for Stella.

“We were just having a really hard time getting her back to comfortable. The lady that developed food had a really similar story to ours. We tried it and we got involved with it and we really liked what she had to offer; the reason she had to offer it. We just thought that if were looking for it, there’s somebody else here looking for it too,” said Mike Steinmetz.

The Steinmetz’s started their venture with Pet Wants in mobile form back in November of 2022. After a successful run at trade shows and farmers markets, it was time to go brick and mortar.

And in mid-April of 2023, Pet Wants opened in downtown Twin Falls.

“Pet Wants is a pet nutrition business. It really focuses on health and nutrition, keeping out some of that bad product that goes into food and try and keep it healthy and safe for all pets,” said Mike.

Pet Wants currently offers seven different varieties of natural and fresh dog food options, as well as three options for you cat lovers.

“We sell our food by the pound. You don’t necessarily have to come in and buy a 40-pound bag of dog food. We figure out exactly how much your dog would need, and we get you that amount; however often you want it. We offer a subscription service, so we can get you get up every two, four or six weeks… whatever works for you. And then we also offer home delivery,” said Valerie Stinenmetz.

Beyond the food, Pet Wants offers a variety of healthy treats, chewable, toys, supplements, and specific natural ailment remedies.

But one of the best offerings at Pet Wants is their Chew Bar.

“One of our most popular things in the store has been our Chew Bar. People love the variety that we have, they’re not processed in any way and there is nothing added to them, no chemical processing. It’s just as natural as you can get,” said Valerie.

Pet Wants has also added a self-serve pet wash area to their business plan.

Pet owners can rent the stations for a specific time and give their beloved pet a hands-on groom.

If you would like to check out pet wants for yourself, they are located at 123 Main Avenue East in downtown Twin Falls.

