Freeman, Lucus Ray J.

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we announce the passing of Lucus Ray J. Freeman, 29, a beloved member of Hagerman Idaho on July 1st, 2023.

Lucus was born on March 15, 1994, to a proud mother, Philene Freeman Staley. In 2003, Lucus gained an amazing dad who he thought the world of, Jon Kepler. From a young age, Lucus exhibited a natural curiosity and a zest for life that would shape his journey and touch the lives of those around him. He attended Hagerman High School, where he made lasting friendships. Lucus was a stranger to no one.

Lucus’ life was filled with joy, and he found it in various activities and relationships. Sports were not just a hobby for him. They were a source of exhilaration and fulfillment. Whether he was playing football on a sunny day or wrestling with his friends, the thrill of competition brought him immense joy. Video games were another avenue through which Lucus found delight. The virtual worlds he explored and the challenges he conquered provided him with a sense of accomplishment and adventure. But it wasn’t just solitary pursuits that brought Lucus happiness. He cherished the moments spent with his friends and family, relishing in their laughter, support, and shared experiences. Whether it was a lively gathering, a heartfelt conversation, or simply enjoying each other’s company, being surrounded by loved ones filled his heart with pure joy. Lucus’ life was a testament to finding happiness in the simple pleasures of life, whether it be through sports, video games, or the cherished bonds he shared with his family and friends.

Lucus was a pillar of support, offering a helping hand to those in need and inspiring kindness in others.

Lucus’ life changed October 19, 2021 when he became a proud father to Ryder Jon Tye Freeman. Lucus loved spending every second with his son. The proudest father anyone had ever seen.

Lucus will be remembered as a loving father, son, brother, loyal friend, and a compassionate soul. His gentle nature, infectious laughter, and genuine kindness touched the lives of all who had the privilege of knowing him. His passing leaves an irreplaceable void in the hearts of his family and friends.

Lucus Ray J Freeman is survived by his loving parents - Philene Staley and Jon Kepler; son - Ryder Freeman; father - Robert Dodd; siblings - Trish, Jon (Courtney), Justin, Dakota, Chance, Jeff (Tessa), Rob, Natasha (Travis), Katerina, and Sabrina. He will also be lovingly remembered by his extended family and a wide circle of friends, all of whom were enriched by his presence.

He was preceded in death by brother – Michael; and his grandma and grandpa Kepler.

A memorial service to honor and celebrate Lucus’ life will be held at the Hagerman Cemetery on July 15, at 10:30 am.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made in Lucus’s memory.

https://venmo.com/u/In-Memory-of-Lucus-Freeman

As we reflect on Lucus’ life, let us remember the joy he brought to our lives, the laughter he shared, and the lessons he taught us about embracing the beauty of this world. Though he may be gone, his spirit will forever live on in our memories and the countless lives he touched.

Rest in peace, Lucus

Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.