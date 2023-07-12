High speed determined as cause of semi-truck accident in Filer on Tuesday

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The trailer of a semi-truck flipped over Tuesday morning along Highway 30 in Filer.

Idaho State Police say the truck was approaching the south-bound Highway 93 exit, and the flatbed trailer flipped due to the increased speed.

Police had the area cleared for a risk of possible harmful chemicals aboard the flipped trailer, but it was later discovered the chemicals were harmless and can be found in common hand sanitizers.

The man driving the truck only sustained minor injuries.

ISP is investigating the crash.

