Hundreds of educators gather at CSI for annual P-20 conference

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Hundreds of teachers from across the state are gathered at the College of Southern Idaho for the annual P-20 conference.

“There are a number of different sessions that our educators can choose from over the next two days, from anything dealing with classroom management, new teaching practices, new teaching technologies, to really just bringing out the best in classrooms,” said Chris Harper who is on the P20 planning committee at the College of Southern Idaho.

Pre-school through 12th grade teachers are invited to attend the conference.

“P-20, often is an opportunity to come and not only learn about our practices, and hone our practices as educators, but to connect with each other, that’s incredibly important in this hard era of education,” said Harper.

The two-day conference kicks off with a keynote speaker.

This year, educator and motivational speaker Chase Mielke is at the conference from Michigan.

“Most educators know that it is a hard profession right now, and there are a lot of challenges and a lot of struggles sometimes I think we have the tunnel vision of losing sight of how much good there actually is and how many passionate colleagues we have, so coming to conferences like this is not only a good way to build your skill set and ability but find other people who care about this work,” said Mielke, the keynote speaker.

The teachers visit different sessions and speakers during the two days, and Harper says he hopes the teachers leave feeling refreshed and ready for the next school year.

“It’s remarkable that teachers carve out time for professional development, especially again in a hard season of education, it’s especially important that we not only hone our practice, or hone our craft, but that we invest in ourselves,” said Harper.

The P20 conference has been held at the College of Southern Idaho for many years.

