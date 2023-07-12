Klassen, Kerry

HOLLISTER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Kerry Klassen, 54, of Hollister, ID passed away on July 5, 2023 at his home. Kerry was born on October 27, 1968 to Tiny and Shirley Klassen in Twin Falls, ID. Kerry graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1987. After Kerry graduated high school, he went on to pursue a degree in business from Arizona State University and graduated in 1992.

After high school, Kerry moved to Arizona and lived in Chandler, Arizona until 1996 when he moved to Apache Junction, Arizona after the birth of his daughter, Kaitlyn Mealer, who became his whole world. He loved his daughter more than anything in this world and they had a very special bond. After living in Arizona for 13 years he moved his family back to Twin Falls in 2000 to be closer to his parents.

Kerry worked in wrecking yards for 20+ years and then went on to work in CNC machinery for 10+ years. He found his passion in working with CNC machines, he always loved to create new projects.

Kerry was a man of many talents, he grew up playing many sports like baseball, basketball and football. He was an avid bowler and had made a name for himself within the bowling community in Twin Falls, where he became a very respected bowler. He went on to instill this in his daughter, who he loved to travel with to bowling tournaments and watch his daughter excel in her bowling career as he did. Although he loved all of these, his true love was golf. Kerry was a very talented golfer and spent a lot of his life on the golf course. He became a very respected golfer as well, and tried so hard to instill this in his daughter, unfortunately, she never really got the hang of it but loved being on the course with her dad and grandpa. He always seemed to find a golf course in any new city he traveled to, it was a true talent.

Kerry is survived by his daughter, Kaitlyn (Kyle) Mealer of Twin Falls, ID, sister: Erin (Larry) Harkins of Filer, ID, nephew: Cole (Kelsey) Barham of Caldwell, ID, niece: Taylor (Shane) Noble of Idaho Falls, ID. He is also survived by his most recent greatest treasure, his grandson Teagan Mealer. Kerry was so proud of his grandson and loved him immensely. He was also a proud great uncle of Bentlee and Greyson.

He is preceded in death by both his parents: Tiny and Shirley Klassen, brother: Cole Klassen, aunts: Pat, Gloria, and Audrey, uncle: Pete, paternal grandparents: Henry and Grace Klassen, maternal grandparents: Mary Elizabeth and Pete Landholm, and many more friends and family.

Kerry always had a way of making people laugh with his jokes and humor. He was an amazing father, grandfather, brother, uncle, son, and friend. He is loved by many and will be missed immensely by so many people.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 4:00 pm on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at Twin Falls Municipal Golf Course.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.