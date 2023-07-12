Page, Jason Eugene

By Leigha Krause
Jul. 12, 2023
PAUL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Jason Eugene Page, a 43-year-old resident of Paul, passed away suddenly on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at his home.

He was born March 9, 1980, in Scottsdale, Arizona, the son of Glen E. Page, M.D. and Jane Pratt Page.  He was a graduate of Burley High School.  He married Jennifer Petty on March 21, 2003.

Jason was preceded in death by his dad, Glen.

He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Page; two children, Cole Page and Brady Page; mother, Jane Page; mother-in-law, Ann Petty; father-in-law, Roger Petty; sister-in-law, Iris Petty; brother-in-law, Glen Petty; eight siblings, Eric (Janet) Page, Bill (Melanie) Page, Stephanie (Kevin) Bennett, Todd Page, Amy (Clayton) King, Kaylee (Paul) Ludwig, Jessica (Drew) Peterson, and Jordan (Gabrielle) Page; and many nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 17, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Paul Stake Center, located at 424 W. Ellis St., in Paul, with Bishop Brent Browning officiating.  Burial will follow at Paul Cemetery.

Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, July 16, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Monday, prior to the funeral service.

A live webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.

