Preliminary hearing vacated for Gooding murder suspects

A status hearing is scheduled for August 3rd at 8:30 a.m.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 9:48 AM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The preliminary hearing for the suspects charged with the murder of a Gooding man has been vacated.

Nicholas James and Athena Miller were due back in court on Thursday.

However, their counsel filed competency evaluation orders in their cases, which needs to be completed before proceeding.

Therefore, a status hearing is scheduled for August 3rd at 8:30 a.m.

Miller and James are facing a slew of felony charges in the death of Roger Driesel who was shot and killed in May.

James faces first-degree murder, grand theft, two counts of destruction of evidence, and one count of false information provided to an officer, government agency, or specified professional.

Miller is charged with aiding and abetting first-degree murder, grand theft, two counts of destruction of evidence, and false information.

They’re being held without bond.

