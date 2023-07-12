Redox Bio-Nutrients help advance the growth of agriculture

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Redox Bio-Nutrients held an open house Tuesday in Burley, to highlight how they’re making advances in agriculture in the magic valley and around the country.

The company provides carbon-based nutrition for use of growth in both agricultural and turf-based markets.

“So, what we do is we manufacture bio simulants and nutrition into one product that provides better soil health, improved nutrient efficiency and helps crops overcome abiotic stresses,” Redox Bio-Nutrients president Colton Moon said.

These stresses can include temperature extremes, salinity issues, and draughts.

The group held different stations across the open house to display to growers how they’re trying to reduce the rate reduction.

“We’re about reducing the amount of inputs agriculture utilizes so much of what you see is rate reduction, recorded yield to make sure we’re not reducing yield in quality,” Redox Bio-Nutrients CEO (Chief Executive Officer) Darin Moon said. “We’re showing growers how we are able to accomplish that.”

Included in the station was a putting green to work on your golf game, as the business focuses on turf growth as well.

“About 15 percent of our business is sports fields from turf to football, soccer, and other fields,” Darin Moon said. So, we have research related to that about the playability of the surface, about the inputs that go into that surface, so you get to play a game and do a little bit of research also. It’s a lot of fun”

The group wants to be a part of the future of Southern Idaho in educating and helping advance the growth of agriculture.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.