St. Luke’s is bringing back its Life After Stroke Support Group

St. Luke's Magic Valley is bringing back its Life After Stroke Support Group. The first support group meeting will be held Friday, July 14.
By Layne Rabe
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:13 AM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — St. Luke’s Magic Valley is bringing back its Life After Stroke Support Group for stroke survivors and their families.

The first support group meeting will be held Friday, July 14. For more information about the support group visit St. Luke’s website. To watch the full interview with St. Luke’s play the video above this article.

