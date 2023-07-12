St. Luke’s is bringing back its Life After Stroke Support Group

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — St. Luke’s Magic Valley is bringing back its Life After Stroke Support Group for stroke survivors and their families.

The first support group meeting will be held Friday, July 14. For more information about the support group visit St. Luke’s website. To watch the full interview with St. Luke’s play the video above this article.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.