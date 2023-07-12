TDS and the city of Twin Falls clarify fiber-optic installation process

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As TDS Telecommunications continues to work towards providing a reliable fiber-optic network in the Magic Valley, some residents have questions about the construction.

City spokesperson Josh Palmer said TDS is working under public easements, which allow utility companies onto private property to allow utility companies access to public utility lines throughout the city.

TDS Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs, Andrew Petersen, told KMVT before any construction on their fiber internet network occurs a mailer is sent three weeks in advance, a second mailer the week before and door hangers or yard signs several days before construction begins.

“It’s our view is that we can’t over-communicate enough. But I can certainly appreciate that a customer who has not been privy or paying attention to this would be curious as to why flags are being placed in their yards.”

Petersen added that TDS will do everything it can to be as least cosmetically disruptive to private property during construction, and restoration needs to be as good or better than when they found it.

Palmer said while he understands residents’ concerns public easements set by the state allow utility workers access to these utility lines.

“The state grants them the authority, that’s how they have those public easements, there’s really not much the city can say or do about that. What the city can do about it is strongly them to follow those communication guidelines and requirements.”

Palmer said the city does have a frequently asked questions section on its website. And for questions about the TDS installation process you can visit their website, WWW.TDSFIBER.COM, or via direct dial at 1-855-259-8576.

