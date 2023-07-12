Two former CSI pitchers selected in MLB Draft

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two pitchers who have worn a College of Southern Idaho jersey were picked in the MLB Draft Tuesday.

2023 Scenic West Pitcher of the Year Josh Trentadue was selected in the 14th round by the Texas Rangers. He was the 411th pick of the draft.

Trentadue went 8-2 this past spring with a 2.04 ERA and 118 strikeouts. The Richmond, Virginia native did sign to play at Virginia Commonwealth next year, so he will have to decide on whether to turn pro or stay in college.

Casey Anderson, who pitched for Utah Valley this past season after spending his 2022 campaign in Twin Falls, was taken in the 11th round Tuesday by the Arizona Diamondbacks. The franchise used the 325th pick on the Lehi, Utah native.

After posting a 2.71 ERA with CSI in 2022, Anderson earned First Team All-WAC honors in 2023 with Utah Valley. He went 5-1, tossed 69 innings, and had a 3.39 ERA.

“I know that they had saw me last year when I was at CSI and had expressed some interest, and so for them to follow me to Utah Valley and still be on me now and draft and take me, I’m just so grateful,” Anderson said.

Anderson tells KMVT barring something crazy, he plans to sign with the Diamondbacks and start his professional career as soon as possible.

The two Golden Eagles pitchers selected Tuesday make it three former CSI hurlers taken in the past two drafts.

Jake Dahle, who pitched at CSI in 2021, was drafted in the 2022 MLB Draft by the Tampa Bay Rays after spending a season at BYU.

