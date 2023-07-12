UT man killed in rollover crash

JEROME COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Utah man is dead after a rollover crash in Jerome County.

Idaho State Police say the accident happened Monday just after 8 p.m. at 1186 East, 990 South.

The 22-year-old driver of Junction was heading east on 990 South in a 2005 GMC Sierra, when he drove off the right shoulder, through some shrubs, back onto the roadway, through a fence and into a parking lot where the truck overturned.

He was not wearing seatbelt and later died at the hospital.

ISP is investigating the crash.

