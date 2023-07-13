Burley loses both games of doubleheader Wednesday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Burley Green Sox hosted the Pocatello Razorbacks Wednesday evening in a doubleheader.

After both teams scored two runs in the first inning. The Razorbacks would pull away and win game one 12-2.

Pocatello would then take game two of the doubleheader 7-4.

