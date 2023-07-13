Burley loses both games of doubleheader Wednesday
The Green Sox fall 12-2 and 7-4 to the Pocatello Razorbacks
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 9:51 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Burley Green Sox hosted the Pocatello Razorbacks Wednesday evening in a doubleheader.
After both teams scored two runs in the first inning. The Razorbacks would pull away and win game one 12-2.
Pocatello would then take game two of the doubleheader 7-4.
