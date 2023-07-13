Burley loses both games of doubleheader Wednesday

The Green Sox fall 12-2 and 7-4 to the Pocatello Razorbacks
Burley falls 12-2 and 7-4 to Pocatello
Burley falls 12-2 and 7-4 to Pocatello(KMVT)
By Kole Emplit
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 9:51 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Burley Green Sox hosted the Pocatello Razorbacks Wednesday evening in a doubleheader.

After both teams scored two runs in the first inning. The Razorbacks would pull away and win game one 12-2.

Pocatello would then take game two of the doubleheader 7-4.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBRC stock graphic
Buhl man dies in single vehicle crash in Twin Falls County
Twin Falls County Sheriff's Dive Team
Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team assisting in recovery efforts in Nevada
Generic graphic.
Idaho State Police investigate fatality rollover crash in Twin Falls on Saturday
Bellevue man charged with aggravated DUI after sending family of five to the hospital
Bellevue man charged with aggravated DUI after sending family of five to the hospital
Burley remembers superfan, “Big Mike”
Burley remembers superfan, “Big Mike”

Latest News

Riley Neilson fell in love with the campus
Minico softball player signs with St. Andrews College
Two former CSI pitchers selected in MLB Draft
Josh Trentadue and Casey Anderson heard their name called in Day 3 of the MLB Draft
Two former CSI pitchers selected in MLB Draft
The 12U baseball team won the Cal Ripken League Idaho title Saturday
Twin Falls Titans win second consecutive state championship