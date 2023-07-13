Child dies in accidental shooting

By News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:41 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) — A child is dead after a firearm accidentally discharged.

Local News 8 reports the incident happened at a home on 12th Street in Idaho Falls Wednesday morning.

Police say it appears a juvenile was handling a firearm and accidentally discharged it, striking another juvenile. The child was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, where they later died.

Because of the ages of those involved, no further information is expected to be released.

The Idaho Falls Police Department is investigating the incident.

