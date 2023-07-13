Juvenile arrested after breaking into Jerome Animal Shelter, poisoning the dogs

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Jerome Police are investigating a break-in at the animal shelter that led to the poisoning of the shelter dogs.

According to Capt. Anthony Gratzer, the incident happened Monday afternoon.

A juvenile called 911 to report he broke into the shelter and poisoned the animals. He was arrested on scene after a majority of the dogs consumed rat poison.

Thankfully, due to the animal shelter technician, Sawtooth Veterinary Services and volunteers, all of the dogs survived.

Capt. Gratzer told KMVT the shelter is closed for now due to the circumstances and the animals are under a treatment plan.

The juvenile meanwhile, is facing felony burglary, felony malicious injury to property, felony poisoning animals, felony grand theft, and misdemeanor criminal trespass.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.