Juvenile arrested after breaking into Jerome Animal Shelter, poisoning the dogs

Thankfully, due to the animal shelter technician, Sawtooth Veterinary Services and volunteers, all of the dogs survived.
A juvenile called 911 to report he broke into the shelter and poisoned the animals.
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:49 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Jerome Police are investigating a break-in at the animal shelter that led to the poisoning of the shelter dogs.

According to Capt. Anthony Gratzer, the incident happened Monday afternoon.

A juvenile called 911 to report he broke into the shelter and poisoned the animals. He was arrested on scene after a majority of the dogs consumed rat poison.

Capt. Gratzer told KMVT the shelter is closed for now due to the circumstances and the animals are under a treatment plan.

The juvenile meanwhile, is facing felony burglary, felony malicious injury to property, felony poisoning animals, felony grand theft, and misdemeanor criminal trespass.

