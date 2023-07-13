Man found in canal in Gooding County

Gooding County Sheriff's deputies responded to a canal for a report of an unresponsive man in the water.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:53 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GOODING COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Emergency crews in Gooding County responded to a report of an unresponsive man found in a canal south of Wendell, before noon on Wednesday.

According to SIRCOMM, the incident took place off 1700 East in Gooding County.

Little information has been released at this time, but what dispatch could release is that an 85-year-old man was found floating unresponsive in a canal on private property.

A family member found the unidentified man and called authorities.

Multiple CPR attempts were made, but he was declared deceased at the scene.

Based on eyewitness accounts, authorities believe he could have been in the water for up to an hour before being discovered.

The identity of the man has not been released by officials at this time.

