Minico softball player signs with St. Andrews College

Riley Neilson felt in love with school
Riley Neilson fell in love with the campus
Riley Neilson fell in love with the campus(KMVT)
By Kole Emplit
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:11 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Minico’s Riley Neilson will play softball for St. Andrews College in Laurinburg, North Carolina, this upcoming season.

The former Spartan made the decision after falling in love with the campus of the NAIA school, saying it would be the perfect fit for her.

Neilson will miss her teammates and the memories made at Minico High School but is excited to make some new ones.

“The fact that I played with them for so long, and just the sisterhood that we created, other than that, I’ll create a new one there (St. Andrews),” Neilson said.

Neilson is excited for the opportunity, and the entire community will be cheering her on.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBRC stock graphic
Buhl man dies in single vehicle crash in Twin Falls County
Twin Falls County Sheriff's Dive Team
Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team assisting in recovery efforts in Nevada
Generic graphic.
Idaho State Police investigate fatality rollover crash in Twin Falls on Saturday
Bellevue man charged with aggravated DUI after sending family of five to the hospital
Bellevue man charged with aggravated DUI after sending family of five to the hospital
Burley remembers superfan, “Big Mike”
Burley remembers superfan, “Big Mike”

Latest News

Burley falls 12-2 and 7-4 to Pocatello
Burley loses both games of doubleheader Wednesday
Two former CSI pitchers selected in MLB Draft
Josh Trentadue and Casey Anderson heard their name called in Day 3 of the MLB Draft
Two former CSI pitchers selected in MLB Draft
The 12U baseball team won the Cal Ripken League Idaho title Saturday
Twin Falls Titans win second consecutive state championship