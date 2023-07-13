Minico softball player signs with St. Andrews College

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Minico’s Riley Neilson will play softball for St. Andrews College in Laurinburg, North Carolina, this upcoming season.

The former Spartan made the decision after falling in love with the campus of the NAIA school, saying it would be the perfect fit for her.

Neilson will miss her teammates and the memories made at Minico High School but is excited to make some new ones.

“The fact that I played with them for so long, and just the sisterhood that we created, other than that, I’ll create a new one there (St. Andrews),” Neilson said.

Neilson is excited for the opportunity, and the entire community will be cheering her on.

