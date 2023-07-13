Rural Road Safety Awareness Week is a reminder to drive safely, even in remote areas

“In a rural setting you’re going to find things like rocks trees, wildlife, lots of big chunky objects that you can run into.”
July 17-July 21 is 2023's Rural Road Safety Awareness Week
July 17-July 21 is 2023's Rural Road Safety Awareness Week(KMVT)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:52 AM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Next week is Rural Road Safety Awareness Week and AAA is reminding drivers to drive carefully, even on rural roads away from heavy traffic.

With the recent semi-truck flipping on US-30 near Filer this week, it’s a great reminder for drivers to use caution even when there are fewer other vehicles on the road.

The week of July 17 to July 21 is Rural Road Safety Awareness week and AAA Spokesman Matthew Conde told KMVT while fewer people live in rural areas nearly half of the fatal crashes in the country occur there.

Another reason it is important to be extra vigilant on rural roadways is that it could take much longer for emergency medical agencies to get to those areas.

He said many of these fatality crashes come from single-vehicle accidents.

“They come down a curved road, it wasn’t marked and now they are reacting, and things go badly,” said Conde. “Or they’re going off the road, and in a rural setting you’re going to find things like rocks trees, wildlife, lots of big chunky objects that you can run into.”

Conde added there is very little to no lighting on rural roads, so drivers need to stay alert to wildlife, especially at night.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBRC stock graphic
Buhl man dies in single vehicle crash in Twin Falls County
Twin Falls County Sheriff's Dive Team
Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team assisting in recovery efforts in Nevada
Generic graphic.
Idaho State Police investigate fatality rollover crash in Twin Falls on Saturday
Bellevue man charged with aggravated DUI after sending family of five to the hospital
Bellevue man charged with aggravated DUI after sending family of five to the hospital
Burley remembers superfan, “Big Mike”
Burley remembers superfan, “Big Mike”

Latest News

‘The Story of America’ What does the new history curriculum provide to Idaho schools?
Utah man dies in rollover crash
Man found in canal in Gooding County
Man found in canal in Gooding County
Man found in canal south of Wendell