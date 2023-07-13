Rural Road Safety Awareness Week is a reminder to drive safely, even in remote areas

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Next week is Rural Road Safety Awareness Week and AAA is reminding drivers to drive carefully, even on rural roads away from heavy traffic.

With the recent semi-truck flipping on US-30 near Filer this week, it’s a great reminder for drivers to use caution even when there are fewer other vehicles on the road.

The week of July 17 to July 21 is Rural Road Safety Awareness week and AAA Spokesman Matthew Conde told KMVT while fewer people live in rural areas nearly half of the fatal crashes in the country occur there.

Another reason it is important to be extra vigilant on rural roadways is that it could take much longer for emergency medical agencies to get to those areas.

He said many of these fatality crashes come from single-vehicle accidents.

“They come down a curved road, it wasn’t marked and now they are reacting, and things go badly,” said Conde. “Or they’re going off the road, and in a rural setting you’re going to find things like rocks trees, wildlife, lots of big chunky objects that you can run into.”

Conde added there is very little to no lighting on rural roads, so drivers need to stay alert to wildlife, especially at night.

