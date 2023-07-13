‘The Story of America’ What does the new history curriculum provide to Idaho schools?

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A new history curriculum is on the way to teachers and students’ desks across the state.

The Story of America is a new supplemental history curriculum that was launched earlier this summer by Superintendent Critchfield and Governor Little.

But what exactly does it provide?

“I think it provides an excellent resource, a supplement to the lessons and the curriculum that the local school boards have put into classrooms,” said Debbie Critchfield, the superintendent of public instruction.

The Story of America curriculum will be available to every school district at no cost.

The state purchased it with federal dollars.

The material is for grades 8 through 11.

Schools are not required to use the curriculum, but it will be available for every school district.

“There is no training required, it is pretty self-supporting, we will get the logins and all of that information out to our teachers, we want to do that in the next few weeks, as we know we are getting closer to school starting,” said Critchfield.

Critchfield says this will provide more lesson plans and writing prompts as well as videos and critical thinking activities for the teachers and students.

“This allows a teacher if she really wants to get into something a little more deeply, and more comprehensively, I’m going to go check out the Story of America, see what’s available, oh here’s a video that I can bring into my classroom, here’s another resource that they suggest that I introduce to my students,” said Critchfield.

She also says many school districts would never be able to provide new curriculum on their own because of not only the cost, but also time.

“For many of our school districts, curriculum adoptions are very costly budget items, in any school district budget, and many school districts have books on the shelves, maybe it’s just a classroom set at this point, that is 20 years old, and I’m pretty confident that history has changed in the last 20 years from when those books were written,” said Critchfield.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.