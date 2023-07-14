6th Annual Shaylon Shaffer Memorial Golf Scramble

Event in Burley combines mental health advocacy with sports.
River's Edge Golf Club in Burley hosted the Shaylon Shaffer Memorial Golf Tournament on July 14.
River's Edge Golf Club in Burley hosted the Shaylon Shaffer Memorial Golf Tournament on July 14.
By Brevin Monroe
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 2:14 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Lynch Foundation held it sixth annual Shaylon Shaffer Memorial Benefit Golf Scramble at River’s Edge Golf Club in Burley on Friday.

The Lynch Foundation’s goal with the event is to raise funds for charitable organizations throughout Southern Idaho that work with suicide prevention and addressing mental health.

Sports has always been a great way to bring people together and combining it with a great cause like the Shaylon Shaffer Memorial Benefit has you have a lot of people willing to take part.

That willingness showed through as the benefit filled all 36 of its five-person teams, for a grand total of 180 golfers.

“It brings in an incredibly large crowd, an incredibly generous crowd. All for a cause to support our community mental wellness, mental health and suicide prevention,” said Dixie Dennis, whose company received a grant from the Lynch Foundation.

“It’s about the conversation. Having the conversation about mental health should be as normalized as physical health,” she said.

In addition to the golf scramble, the benefit held a silent auction and raffle to raise more funds and held a moment of silence for Shaylon and others who have lost their lives due to suicide.

