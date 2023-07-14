Body found in Boise River

Passerbys detected a smell and found the body partially submerged in the water
Eagle Police are investigating the discovery of a body along the bank of the Boise River.
Eagle Police are investigating the discovery of a body along the bank of the Boise River.(Ada County Sheriff's Office)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 12:23 AM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EAGLE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Eagle Police are investigating the discovery of a body along the bank of the Boise River.

Passerbys detected a smell and found the body partially submerged in the water, just south of East Whitby Lane around 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say it appears the body has been there for an extended period of time and there are no signs of a threat to public safety.

The Ada County Coroner will provide identification.

We’ll have more updates as they become available.

