Body found in Boise River
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 12:23 AM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EAGLE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Eagle Police are investigating the discovery of a body along the bank of the Boise River.
Passerbys detected a smell and found the body partially submerged in the water, just south of East Whitby Lane around 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday.
Police say it appears the body has been there for an extended period of time and there are no signs of a threat to public safety.
The Ada County Coroner will provide identification.
We’ll have more updates as they become available.
