Body found in Boise River

EAGLE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Eagle Police are investigating the discovery of a body along the bank of the Boise River.

Passerbys detected a smell and found the body partially submerged in the water, just south of East Whitby Lane around 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say it appears the body has been there for an extended period of time and there are no signs of a threat to public safety.

The Ada County Coroner will provide identification.

