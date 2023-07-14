Castleford man arrested on kidnapping, child sex abuse charges

CASTLEFORD, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Castleford man is behind bars on multiple felony charges, including kidnapping and child sexual abuse.

34-year-old Raul Garcia faces kidnapping in the second degree, lewd conduct with a child under 16 and child sexual abuse of a minor under 16. He also faces a charge of delivery of a controlled substance to a person under 18, that alone carries a five year minimum sentence.

In early June, multiple Twin Falls County deputies responded to a home in Castleford for an abuse case.

Court documents state Garcia picked up the victim and took her to his house, stating his children were home to play. They were not, according to law enforcement.

That’s when he locked the victim in a room making her inhale white powder, which later tested positive for methamphetamine. The victim told law enforcement her hands went numb, and at that point, garcia started to touch her.

After stating she needed to use the restroom, the teen escaped and ran to a local store for help.

A warrant was issued and he made his first appearance in felony magistrate court Thursday afternoon.

Bond is set at $500,000 per warrant.

Garcia is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on July 21st.

