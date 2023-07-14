Hunger Coalition’s Bloom Community Food Truck works to fight food insecurity during summer months

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Hunger Coalition works to help fight food insecurity in the entirety of Blaine County, and during the summer, they bring out their Bloom Community Food Truck to help them in that mission.

There are two trucks that travel throughout Blaine County between June 12 and August 24 and provide healthy lunches to kids.

The idea is to bring nutritious food to the kids of Blaine county, during the summer months when they aren’t in school as many families rely on the school nutrition program for a guaranteed healthy meal each day.

One of the coordinators for the program says they typically serve 500 to 600 kids per week.

“We also collaborate with the Ketchum Library and we deliver books to the kids, so we are able to rent them out throughout the summer, kids who aren’t going to summer schools or aren’t affiliated with school at all during the summer, some are left with no food at all, so it is very needed in some areas of Blaine County,” said Hannah Lynch, one of the coordinators for the program.

The food trucks run on a schedule of where they will be at what time.

They only run Monday through Thursday’s.

The truck runs until August 24. (KMVT/KSVT)

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.