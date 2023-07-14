The Jerome Chamber of Commerce is holding its 2nd annual Summer Festival this weekend

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This Saturday, July 15, the Jerome Chamber of Commerce is holding its second annual Summer Festival Fundraiser this Saturday, July 15. There will be fun activities for kids and adults alike. For more information on the festival head over the city of Jerome’s website.

To watch the full interview click play on the video above the article.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.