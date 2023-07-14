Local seniors enjoy a day on the water as part of ‘Take Me Fishing’ Day

“Take Me Fishing” is a partnership between Fish and Game and Auburn Crest Home Health and Hospice
By Heatherann Wagner
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Residents at Auburn Crest Home Health and Hospice were treated to a day of fishing thanks to Idaho Fish and Game, and a local home health and hospice organization.

“Take Me Fishing” is a partnership between Fish and Game and Auburn Crest Home Health and Hospice and is now in its sixth year.

Residents are taken out to Hagerman for a fun day outside of the facility; an opportunity to spend some time by the water and to maybe catch a fish.

Fish and Game provides the poles and licenses, and Auburn Crest provides a picnic lunch, so everyone is fed while enjoying the day.

The “Take Me Fishing” partnership provides a way to fulfill a common request that many residents ask for... to go fishing again.

“In our line of work, a lot of the people that we serve said I just want to go fishing one more time and so we really wanted to provide that fishing opportunity for some of those that it’s harder to get out and to do that,” said Jared Hess, GM of Auburn Crest Home Health and Hospice.

For the staff of Auburn Crest, they say they enjoy seeing the excitement when the residents catch a fish. Or just being out and enjoying a picnic lunch during a fishing-break down in Hagerman.

