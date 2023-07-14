Mormon Crickets and Grasshoppers are bugging Southern Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Mormon crickets and grasshoppers are in outbreak status in five Idaho counties along the southern border including: Owyhee, Cassia, Oneida, Power and Franklin.

These insects tend to show up in waves every couple of years.

“We see this cyclical recurrence where every five to seven years we do have a big outbreak of grasshoppers and Mormon crickets,” said Sam Kellendy, the Idaho State Department of Agriculture’s (ISDA) Program Coordinator for these insects.

“The last time we had this many requests for assistance was in 2018 and we’re even tracking above where we were then.”

Farmers must own or manage at least five acres of agricultural use land in order to qualify for assistance from the ISDA as well as filing a landowner assistance request evaluation.

The assistance given ranges from providing insecticide to reimbursing landowners who purchase their own product to mitigate an outbreak.

These insects can have a detrimental effect on agriculture as they eat over four hundred different types of crops, but prefer broad-leafed plants like Idaho’s main crop, the potato and the bugs are in much higher quantities due to the wet spring.

“As we’ve introduced agriculture, they’ve [the grasshoppers and Mormon crickets] loved it. It doesn’t stop them, it gives them as much as they can eat and that’s why were seeing such big numbers,” Kellendy said.

“Everything we can do to help our agricultural community is great, but the goal is never to eradicate them. They are supposed to be here just like Idahoans.”

Even if these bugs are supposed to be here, they aren’t supposed to be here in numbers this high and mitigation is the main focus of both farmers and the ISDA. The latter has distributed 76,330 pounds of insecticide bait.

The ISDA is also working on 53 reimbursements and has already received over 182 requests for assistance this year, up 62 percent from 2022.

